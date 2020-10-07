Adler re-launches online shop ahead of the holiday season

Adler Modemärkte AG has announced the launch of its new online shop three months earlier than planned to take advantage of the important holiday season. The company said in a statement that the expansion of the e-commerce business is a central element of Adler’s growth strategy and the new online shop was originally announced for the year 2021. The relaunch of the online shop also extends to the Adler app.

“The Adler growth strategy relies on the established branch business on the one hand and on the online business on the other. The Corona crisis has once again underscored the need for this, “said Carmine Petraglia, CCO of Adler Modemärkte AG.

The company added that Adler had originally set itself the goal of increasing online sales to more than 30 million euros by 2023. In the course of the publication of the 2020 half-year results, the targets for online trading were further increased significantly after the company achieved an above-average increase of almost 20 percent. Adler also consistently relies on around nine million customer card holders. The company is aiming for growth of around 20 percent in 2020.

The company further said that ten years after its launch, the new online shop is now being tailored even more specifically to customer needs. When designing the new online shop, the focus was particularly on a personalized offer tailored to the individual preferences of the customers.

Picture:Facebook/Adler Mode