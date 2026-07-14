Adolfo Domínguez adjusts financial reporting, ceases quarterly results publication

Madrid – Not in the morning, nor at midday, nor in the afternoon. It was only after the markets had closed that Adolfo Domínguez announced the cancellation of its results publication, scheduled for this past Monday, July 13, 2026. This decision stems from an adjustment to its financial reporting calendar. Under this new policy, the Spanish fashion multinational will no longer report its quarterly results.

To provide context, on July 8, less than a week ago, the management of Adolfo Domínguez informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) via a statement that the company planned to release its results for the first quarter of its new 2026 fiscal year on Monday, July 13. This three-month period runs from March 1 to May 31. During the same period in the previous 2025 fiscal year, the company recorded total net sales of 24.07 million euros at the close of the first quarter, a decrease of 0.06 percent compared to the previous year. This decline resulted in a net loss that was slightly reduced by 6.61 percent to -1.75 million euros.

Following this lacklustre performance, and after the strong financial data with which the company closed its 2025 financial year, there was considerable interest in how the Galician fashion group had started the new 2026 fiscal year. The company reported sales of 139.02 million euros (+1.84 percent) and a net profit of 1.64 million euros (+80.58 percent) for 2025. This is the year the company is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding. However, the Spanish fashion multinational has decided not to report on its sales and profit figures until the presentation of its half-year results. This decision will affect all its annual financial information publication calendars from now on.

Cancellation of quarterly financial information

In a surprising and noteworthy announcement, especially considering the quarterly results publication was dated July 8, Adolfo Domínguez confirmed on Monday, July 13, after the markets closed, that it was cancelling the scheduled release of its first-quarter 2026 information. This announcement was nullified following a decision by its board of directors. The company will now cease reporting its quarterly information, limiting itself to what it has defined as the “currently applicable legal requirements”.

Elaborating on the details of the announcement and this change in its financial reporting policy for shareholders and investors, the management of Adolfo Domínguez stated in another communication to the CNMV that the company's board of directors held an ordinary meeting last Friday, July 10, 2026. During this meeting, the governing body of the Spanish fashion multinational agreed to adjust its periodic financial reporting calendar to the “currently applicable legal requirements”. As a result of this change, the company will cease the “voluntary publication” of its quarterly financial information. It will henceforth limit itself to the periodic publication of its half-yearly and annual results and financial information reports, which Adolfo Domínguez emphasises are the “only legally required” ones.

In an attempt to quell any alarm about potentially concerning or disappointing first-quarter 2026 results, which might have prompted this last-minute adjustment to its financial reporting policy, Adolfo Domínguez asserts that “this decision responds to a strategic reflection by the board of directors on the company's financial communication model, in line with the regulatory framework and observed market practice”. They add that “the board considers that this new model promotes a more structural view of the business's evolution and contributes to a more efficient allocation of internal resources dedicated to the preparation and verification of periodic financial information”.

After adopting this change, which “consequently” “nullifies the initially communicated announcement of the publication of the first quarter results for the 2026/27 financial year”, Adolfo Domínguez “reaffirms its commitment to transparency and fluid communication with its shareholders, investors and the market in general, based on criteria of quality, completeness and long-term sustainability”. The company adds that it “will continue to report its results and any other information that must be communicated in a timely manner”. This statement could be questionable given the abrupt change in its financial reporting policy, but Adolfo Domínguez reinforces it by stating it will be done “in accordance with applicable regulations”.

New financing agreement

In the latest update on the company, Adolfo Domínguez announced in a statement issued early this Tuesday morning, July 14, that the group has signed a new framework financing agreement with its banking pool. Under this agreement, the company will increase its current short-term financing lines by 5 million euros to a total of 28 million euros. It will also formalise a new long-term financing operation for a total of 6 million euros.

This framework financing agreement was signed with the banks Abanca, CaixaBank, Banco Santander, BBVA and Bankinter. Combined with the last-minute cancellation of the first-quarter results presentation, it raises questions about the company's current situation. The board of directors of Adolfo Domínguez stated, “this operation allows Adolfo Domínguez to strengthen and balance its financial structure, providing the company with greater flexibility to meet its operational and investment needs”. They also added that the company “maintains its commitment to linking its financing to sustainability criteria”.

In summary Adolfo Domínguez has decided to stop publishing its quarterly financial results, adjusting its financial reporting calendar to current legal requirements, which only mandate semi-annual and annual reports.

The decision was made by the board of directors on July 10, 2026, cancelling the publication of the first quarter 2026 results, which was scheduled for Monday, July 13.

The company justifies this change as the result of a "strategic reflection," which will help promote a more structural view of the business and optimise resources, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and fluid communication with its shareholders.