Adolfo Domínguez closes 2025 with an 80.58 percent profit increase

Madrid – Spanish fashion multinational Adolfo Domínguez has reported its results for the close of its 2025 fiscal year. The period, which ended on February 28, 2026, saw the company complete the year on a positive note for both sales and turnover. The company is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary.

According to the data presented by the company's management to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Adolfo Domínguez closed its last fiscal year of 2025 with total sales revenue of 139.02 million euros (163 million dollars). This figure represents a 1.84 percent increase compared to the 136.50 million euros in turnover from the same period last year. Adolfo Domínguez reports this growth as high as 3.5 percent on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

In terms of profitability, the company recorded a net profit of 1.64 million euros. This represents an 80.58 percent increase compared to the 908 thousand euros profit recorded during the same period last year. This performance is particularly positive. The management also highlighted the 24 percent growth in EBITDA, which closed the year at 21 million euros, and the 7 percent increase in gross margin to 82 million euros. This gross margin represents 56 percent of sales, which is “the highest in the last 14 years and three percentage points above the previous year”.

With these figures, “the move towards greater profitability continues,” stated Rubén Martín, chief financial officer of Adolfo Domínguez, in a statement shared by the management. He added that this follows a year in which “we have had a good response from our customers, both in the men's and women's collections, as well as accessories, and a good result in the repositioning of the stores”.

Stagnation of revenue in Europe and a decline in Japan

Delving into the performance throughout 2025 by sales channel, Adolfo Domínguez ended the year with 379 points of sale. This is a net increase of only one store compared to the previous year, following a total of 13 new openings, all outside of Spain. The brand's internationalisation strategy means it now operates the majority of its stores in Europe (182 stores), followed by Mexico (145 stores) and Japan (16 stores). However, the number of stores in other smaller markets (36 stores) is at its lowest since 2020 (39 stores).

The physical retail network, which is growing internationally, remained stable and generated 84.8 percent of Adolfo Domínguez's total sales in 2025, amounting to approximately 117.87 million euros. In contrast, the online channel accounted for 15.2 percent of all sales for the year, totalling around 21.13 million euros (a 6.20 percent increase).

Regarding its performance by market, the company reported a decline in sales in Europe to 99.80 million euros (a 0.65 percent decrease); turnover growth in Mexico to approximately 26.13 million euros (a 4.60 percent increase); a sales drop in Japan to around 4.73 million euros (a 1 percent decrease); and outstanding sales growth in other markets, reaching about 8.34 million euros in 2025 (a 32.80 percent increase). The company maintains that on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, there was widespread growth in Mexico (9.4 percent), Japan (5.6 percent), Europe (1.1 percent), and the smaller markets combined (17.5 percent).

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead to the new 2026 financial year, Adolfo Domínguez—which has called a General Shareholders' Meeting for the upcoming June 2—has stated that “the evolution shown by Adolfo Domínguez's main business indicators leads the company to expect continued progressive growth in sales and profitability in the next 2026/27 financial year”. They added that the main priorities for these estimates/objectives will be to “offer the customer an omnichannel shopping experience, as well as to further develop the process optimisation and improvement lines already initiated in previous years, which would contribute to the improvement of the company's operating result”.

In summary Adolfo Domínguez closed the 2025 financial year with a 1.84 percent growth in sales, reaching 139.02 million euros, and its net profit soared to 1.64 million euros, an 80.58 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The company experienced stagnant revenues in Europe and a decline in Japan, while Mexico and other smaller markets showed significant growth, driving the internationalisation strategy with 13 new openings outside of Spain.

Adolfo Domínguez expects to continue its growth in sales and profitability for the 2026/27 financial year, prioritising the omnichannel shopping experience and process optimisation to improve its operating result.