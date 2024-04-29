Adolfo Domínguez increased full year sales by 10.9 percent

Total sales at Adolfo Domínguez reached 126.7 million euros for the year 2023-24, an increase of 10.9 percent compared to the previous year.

The company exceeded its pre-Covid turnover and generated 6.1 million euros more in EBITDA. Gross margin for the year increased to 74.7 million euros and represented 59 percent of sales.

The company reported EBITDA at 17.4 million euros, up 30.1 percent compared to the previous year. Adolfo Domínguez witnessed two consecutive years with net profit, which stands at 0.7 million euros.

The company’s sales increased across all core geographies, including an 8.8 percent increase in Europe, 10.4 percent in Mexico, 12.7 percent in Japan. Adolfo Domínguez’s international stores now represent 60 percent of the company’s retail network. The brand also saw a 21.9 percent growth in online sales.

During the year under review, the company opened 11 stores in Spain, four stores in France, three in Portugal, 12 in Mexico, five in Japan and 12 across other international destinations.