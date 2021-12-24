Adore Me launches technology brand for operating platform

Lingerie label Adore Me has introduced a new technology group, Adore Me Tech, developed to build upon the Adore Me Operating Platform.

Considering themselves both a data-driven technology brand and a lingerie brand, Adore Me stated that it follows a belief that “technology must be embedded into any and every business function”.

The Adore Me Tech launch involves the use of proprietary software and technology that can be used in the expansion into new markets, products and business models. The brand’s current operating platform utilises 15 internal tools, developed to support solutions for current and short-term business challenges.

Examples of the tools include a scale-up procurement inventory management system, a product order tool, subscription box method and a product creation tool.

“We hypothesise that as the world around us continues to change, we’ll need to change the way we approach our planning, automation and policies,” said Romain Liot, co-founder and chief operating officer, in a release. “The right framework will be our catalyst in business growth, and the Adore Me Operating Platform is a huge step in the right direction.”