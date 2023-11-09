Advertisers to spend record 9.5 billion pounds this festive season

Advertisers are set to spend a record 9.5 billion pounds during the Christmas season, according to new data from the Advertising Association (AA) and WARC.

This is a 4.8 percent increase on last year’s then-record 9 billion pounds, which the AA states show the continued importance of advertising to the economy during the festive period.

Sharon Lloyd Barnes, commercial director at the Advertising Association, said in a statement: “Christmas advertising is an integral part of the festive season. From offering gift ideas to inspiring holiday cheer, the annual display of brand creativity consistently entertains and warms hearts.

“One of advertising’s major roles is to help people choose between products and services. Whether it’s an outdoor ad for a local Christmas fair, or a big budget campaign for a high street brand, advertising is there to help people know about the options available to them.”

Further research conducted by the AA for this year’s Christmas advertising season found that nearly half (48 percent) of all adults credit Christmas ads with helping to spark gift ideas, while 70 percent of young adults aged 25-34 years old said they found Christmas ads to be the “ultimate festive mood booster”.

Many of the UK’s biggest brands have already released their Christmas ads this year, including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Boots, Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, with celebrities playing a major role this season.

John Lewis 2023 Christmas campaign Credits: John Lewis

M&S features a host of British stars, including Hannah Waddingham, Zawe Ashton, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Tan France, while Asda has a cameo from singer Michael Buble, and Sainsbury’s has tapped pop singer Rick Astley. While John Lewis has opted for an advert centred around a boy nurturing a plant from seed with the belief that he is cultivating the “perfect Christmas tree”.

Matt Bourn, communications director at the Advertising Association, added: “Whether you’re a big high street store or a small local business, Christmas advertising is essential to attracting customers, helping to inspire ways people can enjoy the festive season and supporting jobs across the UK.

“The ads we will see this year will be among top contenders for some of the best ads worldwide, going onto win awards and reinforcing the UK’s position as a global hub for advertising, creativity, and storytelling.”