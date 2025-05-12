Aeffe: Losses widen during Q1 as global slowdown impacts retail and wholesale

The board of directors of Italian fashion group Aeffe Spa, which owns Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini, approved the interim management report as of March 31, 2025.

Consolidated revenues totalled 61.7 million euros, compared to 80.2 million euros in 2024, a decrease of 23.3 percent at constant exchange rates (-23.2 percent at current exchange rates). The consolidated negative EBITDA was 1.5 million euros compared to an EBITDA of 6.3 million euros in 2024.

The group's net loss was 10.1 million euros, compared to a loss of 5.6 million euros in 2024. Net financial debt, including the effect of IFRS 16, was 170.3 million euros, down from debt of 239.5 million euros as of March 31, 2024.

Financial debt as of March 31, 2025, net of the IFRS 16 effect, amounted to 90.5 million euros, an improvement compared to the 137.2 million euros recorded as of March 31, 2024.

“The general global slowdown in consumption has had an impact on both the wholesale and retail channels, which is reflected in our group's results in the first quarter of the year. This situation, which is expected for the first part of the current year, has not caught us unprepared, and we are continuing to implement processes to rationalise activities and all operating costs. We look forward with positivity and renewed confidence to a recovery in the retail market in the coming months, continuing to invest in the development of the Moschino, Alberta Ferretti and Pollini brands,” stressed Aeffe Spa executive chairman, Massimo Ferretti, in the note.