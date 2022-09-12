AEO executive Andrew McLean to take over as Land’s End CEO

Andrew McLean, president, international of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), will join Lands’ End Inc. as CEO-designate and as a member of the board of directors on November 1, 2022.

McLean, 53, Land’s End said in a statement, will assume the role of CEO following the planned retirement of Jerome Griffith, 64, at the conclusion of the company’s 2022 fiscal year ending January 27, 2023.

Land's End CEO Jerome Griffith to retire

After the CEO transition, Griffith will continue to serve as a director. As part of this transition, he will become executive vice chair after he retires as CEO.

Commenting on the development, Josephine Linden, chair of the Lands’ End board of directors, said, “Jerome has played a pivotal role in generating significant e-commerce growth, developing and expanding Lands’ End’s uni-channel distribution network to include top partners such as Kohl’s, Amazon, QVC and Target, stewarding the company through numerous successful infrastructure upgrades, and increasing the company’s recognition and engagement with consumers through unique collaborations.”

“I look forward to continuing to lead the Lands’ End team during the holiday season and through the conclusion of our fiscal year before handing the reins to Andrew. I am confident that our digitally driven business model and highly loyal customer base has positioned Lands’ End well for long-term growth and success,” added Griffith.

Andrew McLean to be the next CEO of Land’s End

McLean, the company added, is an accomplished senior retail executive with over 20 years of experience leading organisational growth for several Fortune 500 businesses, as well as in the start-up sphere.

He was appointed president, international at AEO, the parent of American Eagle and Aerie brands, in 2022. In this role, McLean leads international operations & innovation across Canada, Greater Asia, Europe and Mexico and oversees global expansion for AEO’s industry-leading brands. In addition, he has direct responsibility for global brand delivery and international strategy, marketing and customer experience.

Andrew McLean is an accomplished retail executive with a strong track record of driving significant growth, productivity and expansion across multiple channels and geographies,” Linden further said, commenting on McLean’s appointment as the new CEO.

McLean joined AEO in 2016 and previously held the role of EVP – chief commercial officer. He began his career as a strategy consultant with AT Kearney and later held senior positions at several retailers including Gap, Liz Claiborne and Urban Outfitters.

“Jerome and his team have built a strong foundation, and I am excited to work closely with management and the Board to help Lands’ End leverage its many opportunities and drive strong, sustainable financial performance,” added McLean.

Outside of his professional commitments, the company further said, McLean has been an active supporter of the NY Fashion Tech Lab, an organisation committed to supporting retail innovation among female entrepreneurs. He received a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Manchester, a Master’s in Engineering Management from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from Harvard Business School.