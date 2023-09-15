AEO secures ESG goals, expands on commitments

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has published an update on its environmental and governance performance in what is its second report on the topic, through which it is striving towards its ‘Build a Better World’ strategy.

Among the achievements noted in the report, AEO said that it had reduced water usage per pair of jeans produced by 38 percent in 2022, surpassing its initial water reduction goal one year early.

Additionally, it said it had recycled nine million gallons of water at laundries in 2022, and saved the equivalent of 174 million plastic bottles by ensuring 25 percent of all polyester used in production was derived from recycled sources.

In terms of governance, AEO reported that alongside customers it had donated 10 million dollars to nonprofit organisations supporting mental health, youth and women’s empowerment, among other social issues.

While also highlighting certifications achievements and the launch of new charitable programmes in the past year, AEO went on to state that it was now expanding its ‘planet’ goals, adding new targets to its existing ones.

These include striving for 70 percent recycled total water usage in denim laundries by 2025, reducing its water footprint by 30 percent by 2028 across owned operations, committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 and reducing virgin plastic by 50 percent by 2028.

In a release on the report, Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman of the board and CEO of AEO, said: “Doing good–and doing right by our customers, associates and communities is deeply woven within the fabric of AEO.

“We are proud to release our second ESG report to highlight greater transparency and our ongoing commitment to building a better world. Every day we strive to make lasting improvements across our organisation that will lead to a more sustainable and equitable future.”