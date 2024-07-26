Aerosoles to expand into homeware via new licensing deal

Footwear brand Aerosoles is preparing to embark on a new journey into the homeware sector as part of a new licensing agreement between the label’s parent company American Exchange Group and both CHD Crest Home and Dream Home.

The deal will cover comforters, duvet covers, sheets, bed, and decorative pillows via CHD Crest Home, while Dream Home will offer Aerosoles pet beds, blankets, quilts, throws and bathmats, all of which are set to launch in stores in spring/summer 2025.

In a release, Aerosoles said the inspiration for the homeware line “stems from a commitment to blending comfort and fashion at an accessible price point”, incorporating “innovative techniques and maintaining the high standards of design and quality” that define the brand.

Cynthia Nixon, EVP of licensing and brand development at American Exchange Group, said: "Expanding Aerosoles beyond footwear into accessories, apparel, and now the home space is a significant milestone for us.

“This move allows us to transform these brands into true lifestyle brands, reflecting our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With the introduction of comfort and technology-driven home products like cooling sheets and soft kitchen and bath mats, the Aerosoles brand DNA of comfort and design excellence will be seamlessly translated.

“This is an exciting first for American Exchange Group, marking our entry into home products with our exclusively owned brands.”

Dream Home is an expansion of former window and bath products provider and private label company CHD Crest Home, which expanded into bedding and top-of-bed products in 2012. The duo have since moved into licensing and branded products.