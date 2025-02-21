Affirm expands into Canada via Shopify, plots UK entry

Payment network Affirm has expanded its partnership with Shopify to enter the Canadian market.

Here, akin to its current deal with the e-commerce provider in the US, Affirm will become the exclusive pay-over-time provider with Shop Pay Installments for Shopify merchants in the region.

This comes in the form of a renewed multi-year partnership between Shopify and Affirm, which also revealed that they were plotting a further entry into the UK market.

It builds on a long-standing, five-year relationship between the duo, which had set out to “create a bespoke payment solution that helps all kinds of businesses thrive by giving their customers more choice”, Affirm founder and CEO, Max Levchin, said in a release.

He added: “Since then, millions of consumers in the US have relied on the value Shop Pay Installments offers, and we’ve heard from merchants all over the world who are clamouring for the growth potential it provides. We're excited to deliver on that promise and continue our international expansion.”

Canadian Shopify merchants will now be able to offer Shop Pay Installments into their checkout process, while eligible customers will be able to select either biweekly or monthly payment plans for their purchases.