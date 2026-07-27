Affluent consumers no longer consider fur and exotic leathers 'luxury'

A fur coat or a crocodile leather bag has long been considered the 'ultimate luxury'. New research from Collective Fashion Justice (CFJ) suggests this is no longer the case.

The report, ‘Wildlife Exploitation is Not Luxurious’, reveals that a striking 95 percent of high-earners surveyed in London, Paris and New York believe the use of wild animal skins and fur makes a fashion brand less chic. The preference is for ‘modern, responsible luxury’ made from faux fur or leather.

According to analysts, both high and low earners now share similar concerns for animal welfare. 85 percent of respondents stated they would only invest in animal-derived products if the producer guarantees ethical treatment of the animal, for instance, through certification.

Consumers take issue with the use of animal leather, not the aesthetic. The patterns and textures of a beautiful bag or jacket made with imitation animal skins are still widely appreciated. Therefore, faux leather and faux fur present the solution, according to CFJ.

The study was conducted by The Culture Studio and Innovate MR among an equal mix of men and women from fashion capitals such as Paris and New York. All participants spend a significant amount on luxury clothing annually, ranging from 5,000 to over 60,000 dollars per label at major brands including Chanel, Fendi, Balenciaga, Cartier, Burberry and The Row.