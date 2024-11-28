After scandal in Italy: Dior strengthens its own production capacities

Following a scandal involving suppliers in Italy, the French luxury house Dior wants to take over a larger part of its own production chain. According to a report from industry magazine WWD, the company has announced the creation of a new industrial department, which will aim to strengthen production capacities in the long term and ensure the continuity of artisanal know-how.

The new department will be headed by Giorgio Striano, who will take over as chief industrial officer from January 2. From Milan, Striano will be responsible for all industrial activities at Dior and will report directly to CEO Delphine Arnault. He will also join the French house's executive committee.

Striano joins Dior from EssilorLuxottica, where he served as chief operating officer for nine years. He previously held senior positions in large industrial companies, mainly in Asia and the US, having started his career at the consumer goods group Procter & Gamble.

Nicolas Carré will also be part of the newly created department. From December 1, he will take over the position of industrial director for Leather Goods, Shoes and Costume Jewellery from Patrice Guillemin, who will become director of industrial projects. Both will report directly to Striano.

Carré, who is moving to Dior from the LVMH brand Louis Vuitton, will head production in Florence. At Louis Vuitton, he was most recently industrial director, a role in which he was responsible for the leather goods and accessories divisions. Before that, he was group development manager for the women's leather collections and headed the brand's Atelier d'Asnières.

FashionUnited has asked Dior for a comment.

