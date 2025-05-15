After strong quarter Birkenstock raises growth forecast

Birkenstock Holding plc saw significant growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and, as a result, raised its annual forecast.

The German footwear provider achieved a turnover of 574.3 million euros in the three months to March 31, according to the interim report published on Thursday. The company saw a turnover increase of 19 percent compared to the previous year (18 percent currency-adjusted). This was attributable to strong demand in all segments, channels and categories. In the first half of the year, turnover was 936.1 million euros, which also corresponded to an increase of 19 percent.

Birkenstock recorded turnover increases worldwide in the second quarter. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, turnover grew by 12 percent to 212.9 million euros compared to the second quarter of the previous year. In North and South America, it grew by 23 percent to 312.5 million euros and in Asia-Pacific by 30 percent to 47.8 million euros.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 202.6 million euros, compared to 156.6 million euros in the second quarter of 2024.

Overall, Birkenstock achieved a net profit of 105.1 million euros, an increase of 47 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted for special effects, the quarterly surplus grew by 33 percent to 102.7 million euros.

Birkenstock Raises Annual Forecast

Following this strong quarter, Birkenstock is raising its forecast for fiscal year 2025, despite the uncertainties and uncertain US customs adjustments.

Birkenstock now expects currency-adjusted turnover growth at the upper end of the previous forecast of 15 to 17 percent for the financial year. The company now expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to increase from 31.3 to 31.8 percent. This would put the EBITDA between 660 and 670 million euros, an increase of 19 to 21 percent compared to the previous year.

“We assume that the customs situation could bring about a unique change in consumer behaviour in the footwear category, with a division between the few brands, such as Birkenstock, that manage strong brand equity through relative scarcity, and those that distribute their products with less discipline and price integrity,” said Birkenstock chief executive officer Oliver Reichert. “We will master these uncertain times from a position of strength.”