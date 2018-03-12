Agent Provocateur to move towards new markets in 2018

Well-known lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is attempting to switch up its business strategy with a change in executive staff. With new owners Four Holdings, the luxury lingerie brand has been focused on moving forward.

After exiting bankruptcy last year, it seems Agent Provocateur is determined to start 2018 off on the right foot. In March of last year, the retailer was sold to Four Holdings, investment vehicle owned by Mike Ashley, in a pre-pack administration deal, previously reported by FashionUnited. The sale resulted in the brand returning to profitability as more collections continued. Now, nearly a year later, the label plans to revamp its existing stores and experiment with locations in new markets. According to WWD, the company is attempting to move into a retail-focused model once again and expand its customer audience.

The label, founded by Joe Corre and Serena Rees in 1994, is now iconically recognized around the world. Now with the brand's creative director Sarah Shotton and managing directors Sandra Mertens-Lustig and Kerry Neill, the company is planning on a strategic way to improve its business. Agent Provocateur has a retail network throughout the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Russia, Scandinavia, and more. The brand also has 20,000 visits through its website per day according to the label's LinkedIn page. With the new leadership, it seems the premium label will be moving into other territories for expansion focusing on retail, not only its website attractions.