Ahlers posts revenue decline, loss widens

Ahlers Ag has said in a statement that group revenues for the first six months declined by 5 percent or 5.5 million euros (6.2 million dollars) to 105.3 million euros (120 million dollars), thus approaching the trend projected in the full-year forecast. The company added that due to extraordinary income recorded in the same period of the previous year, earnings before income tax dropped by 1.2 million euros to 1.7 million euros (1.9 million dollars).

Ahlers’ management board has confirmed the forecast for the fiscal year 2018/19, according to which revenues are expected to decline by a medium single-digit percentage rate. Consolidated earnings after taxes are expected to increase at a high double-digit percentage rate but still remain negative in 2018/19, which will be a year of transition. The company aims to return to profit in 2020 when all measures initiated will take effect.

Picture:Baldessarini website