AI.Fashion raises 3.6 million US dollars in funding

Los Angeles-based AI.Fashion, the Y Combinator-backed leader in AI technology for the fashion industry, has raised 3.6 million US dollars in seed funding in a round led by Neo.

Launched in 2023 by experts from Google, Microsoft, and MIT, AI.Fashion aims to “empower the next generation of models,” by ensuring real humans and creatives remain central in fashion's AI-driven future via a suite of tools fostering collaboration between models, designers and brands.

Its tools enable virtual photoshoots, advanced design and image customisation and real-time interactions, all enhanced by AI.Fashion’s proprietary AI.

‘Persona’ by AI.Fashion, developed with unique advanced AI technology, is tailored to keep human talent and creativity at the forefront of fashion and allows real models to get hired for virtual photoshoots.

This approach “not only preserves the irreplaceable authenticity that real models bring but also opens up new realms of opportunity and flexibility for them while ensuring control over their image and likeness,” explains AI.Fashion. While for brands, it offers a chance to utilise AI without losing the human element “that is so vital to fashion”.

AI.Fashion platform Credits: AI.Fashion

AI.Fashion also believes the addition of ‘Persona’ to the AI.Fashion platform opens up new revenue streams for models by allowing them to book more work virtually and democratising access to opportunities in the industry, as models set their own rates and get paid each time their photo is used.

Daniel Citron, chief executive of AI.Fashion, said in a statement: "We believe the future of fashion hinges on innovation that respects and elevates human talent. Persona is a testament to this belief, deeply rooted in our profound respect for the industry’s talent and legacy.

“As we introduce this innovation, we are committed to a path of collaborative growth. Our advances in AI are intertwined with the invaluable insights of models and industry leaders. Together, we are shaping a future that uplifts every facet of the fashion industry, making it more inclusive and dynamic for all."