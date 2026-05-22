AI-powered retail intelligence platform Radar raises 170 million dollars in funding

Radar, an AI-powered retail intelligence platform, has raised 170 million US dollars in Series B Funding, bringing the company’s total valuation to 1 billion US dollars. The funding round was co-led by Gideon Strategic Partners and Nimble Partners, with participation from Align Ventures.

Radar aims to use this round of funding to accelerate the deployment of its real-time inventory intelligence platform to its clients, retailers, and advance its next-generation proprietary sensor hardware, and expand its AI analytics capabilities. The funding will also be used to accelerate the development of Radar’s autonomous checkout development and the company’s overall growth across Canada, EMEA, and Latin America.

“In 2026, operating without real-time intelligence in physical retail means choosing to leave billions of dollars on the table. Radar is changing that,” said Spencer Hewett, founder and CEO of Radar, in a statement. “Today, we’re empowering retailers to run stores with the same precision as e-commerce. This round signals market conviction in the scale of the opportunity and accelerates our ability to extend that advantage across retail and beyond.”

Radar provides real-time inventory tracking for physical retail, delivering 99 percent item-level accuracy across the sales floor, stockroom, and fitting rooms. The AI-driven platform combines three components into a single end-to-end system: proprietary overhead sensors, software, and an analytics layer.

Ceiling-mounted sensors in stores continuously read every tagged item, capturing precise location and movement throughout the store. That data feeds into Radar's software, which translates location signals into operational outputs: automated replenishment alerts, omnichannel fulfillment routing, loss prevention triggers, and merchandising intelligence. These outputs integrate directly with the systems retailers already use.

The AI-powered platform processes more than 100 billion item-level events per day, generating a dataset of how customers interact with products in physical stores. Retailers use this data to forecast demand, optimize assortments, restock shelves before they run empty, fulfill online orders more accurately, and free store teams to focus on customers.

Radar is currently being used across more than 1,400 stores from leading US retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters and Old Navy. “As the first retailer to implement Radar technology fleet-wide, American Eagle has unlocked greater inventory visibility, empowered our associates and sharpened our insights,” said Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, American Eagle Outfitters, in a statement.

“With inventory digitized in real-time, we have enabled our creative, operations, and technology teams to place their focus on creating seamless, customer-first experiences that define the American Eagle brand.”

Radar also announced the appointment of Abi Viswanathan as Chief Financial Officer. Viswanathan was previously CFO of autonomous vehicle company Nuro, where he helped scale to an 8.6 billion US dollar valuation, and an early member of Uber's Strategic Finance team, where he supported global expansion across multiple business lines.