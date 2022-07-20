Aimée Lapic joins childrenswear brand Hanna Andersson as CEO

DTC childrenswear brand Hanna Andersson has appointed Aimée Lapic as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Sally Pofcher, former CEO, the company said in a statement, will transition to become the non-executive chair of Hanna's board of directors.

Lapic, the company added, is a seasoned digital and marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in growing digital businesses and developing sophisticated go-to-market capabilities. Most recently, Lapic served as chief digital and marketing officer at GoPro, where she led the DTC and subscription businesses.

"Throughout her impressive career, Aimée has established herself as a proven digital and marketing executive, and as a highly skilled leader with a track record of driving results at iconic brands. We are confident that her expertise will accelerate Hanna's digital roadmap and build on the brand's current momentum," said Nikhil Thukral, managing partner at L Catterton.

Under Lapic’s leadership, GoPro's DTC business established itself as a key contributor to both top-line and bottom-line performance, delivering 392 million dollars of revenue, 34 percent of total, at the end of 2021. She also helped grow GoPro subscribers five-fold to more than 1.74 million as of March 2022.

Prior to her time at GoPro, Lapic served as the chief marketing officer and head of subscriptions at Pandora Media, where she scaled the subscription business to 500 million dollars. She has also held multiple leadership roles at Gap, Inc. and Banana Republic, including the CMO of Banana Republic and the GM of BananaRepublic.com.

"As a mother of three, I have been a longtime admirer of Hanna and have always loved its unique brand heritage, exceptional product quality, and enduring commitment to sustainability. I am so honoured to be a part of this amazing brand and to play a part in bringing the joy Hanna has brought to my family to more families through an unparalleled digital experience," Lapic added.