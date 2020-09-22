Aldo UK acquired by Bushell Investment Group

The UK arm of footwear retailer Aldo has been acquired by Birmingham-based firm Bushell Investment Group (BIG) after falling into administration in May.

The move will save 150 jobs and create an additional 50 roles across the business over the next 12 months, according to BIG.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of Aldo UK’s future. The Aldo brand holds significant strength, offering high-quality merchandise through its high street and ecommerce channels, and this is further supported by the passion and commitment of its workforce,” BIG CEO Lee Bushell said in a statement. “For BIG, this exciting acquisition builds on our experience in the retail sector and adds further diversity to our growing portfolio.”

Aldo UK fell into administration in May at the same time as its Canadian parent group Aldo Group.

Michel Fahmy, vice president at Aldo Group International, said: “The Aldo Group is thrilled that Aldo will preserve its store network and ecommerce business in the UK market under BIG’s umbrella. As a fashion capital, the UK has always been a strategic market, and having such a solid partner to join our brand is positive news.”