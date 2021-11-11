Alexander McQueen supports youth arts education in East London

British fashion house Alexander McQueen is supporting A Team Arts Education, a community organisation based in Tower Hamlets in London’s East End, where the brand’s founder Lee McQueen grew up.

Over the coming year, Alexander McQueen stated that it will support the community arts organisation financially and extend the educational outreach workshops and classes with the young people and teachers it began as a pilot during 2020.

The live experiences with McQueen’s design, textile and embroidery professionals will be part of ‘The Explore Programme’, the A Teams Arts Education’s introduction to fashion, textiles and art and design pathways, through its free art-led school holiday and Saturday programmes.

These workshops are in collaboration with the Central Saint Martins Insights Programme led by Berni Yates, which provides a structured educational introduction to young people in schools from the ages of 11 to 18.

Image: courtesy of Alexander McQueen by Liam Leslie

Sarah Burton, creative director at Alexander McQueen, said in a statement: “It feels especially important for us to be able to take part in supporting young people from the East End of London, where Lee Alexander McQueen grew up.

“At this house, we all know that talent comes from everywhere, irrespective of background. At a time when UK arts education is narrowing and being cut, and young people are under pressure, we’re inspired and humbled to be able to join with A Team Arts Education in their exceptional grassroots work in providing fashion, textiles and art and design programmes.”

Image: courtesy of Alexander McQueen by Liam Leslie

A Team Arts Education works to support the aspirations of young people to enter arts and design careers and act as a catalyst for change in an inner-London district that has one of the fastest-growing, youngest and most diverse populations in the UK.

Sarbjit Natt, director at A Team Arts Education, added: “At a time when schools and local authorities are reducing their arts budgets and provision, we still need the arts to help bring about a positive recovery and come together after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Working with Alexander McQueen will provide inspiration, hope and opportunities to an area that has established links to the fashion and textiles industries that are now hidden through layers of history and a changing urban landscape. The collaboration will help the arts to flourish in a positive way for young people and the wider community of East London.”

">

Image: courtesy of Alexander McQueen by Liam Leslie