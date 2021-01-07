Alexandre Mattiussi’s luxury label Ami takes on Chinese investor

Luxury French fashion label Ami, founded by Alexandre Mattiussi, has taken on a Chinese investor, after announcing a strategic partnership with investment firm Sequoia Capital China.

In a statement, Ami said that the partnership would “fast-track” the label’s development and lasting growth, while “powering its global reach and digital imprint”.

As Ami’s new partner, Sequoia Capital China said that it would provide support and resources to accelerate the French label’s long-term expansion plans, as well as strengthen its position and “fulfil its ambitions for the future”.

The partnership developed from “mutual goals and a shared vision” and Mattiussi will continue to lead Ami in his dual role as president and creative director, with “absolute artistic independence”. While chief executive officer Nicolas Santi-Weil will remain in charge of the overall business.

Financial terms and size of the stake acquired by Sequoia Capital China have not been disclosed.

Commenting on the investment, Santi-Weil, said: “We are very proud to welcome such a strong and visionary ally and to write together this new chapter of Ami’s journey. Combining Sequoia Capital China’s global reach and digital knowledge with Ami’s creativity and energy will undoubtedly create an exciting cocktail.

“We all share the same goal, to add a new dimension to the story of our brand. Alexandre and I have been convinced by their determination to back us as entrepreneurs, while understanding and respecting the core values that define us.”

One of the major projects identified by the brand following the investment will be to “significantly increase” and power both the brand’s global reach and online presence, with a focus on international expansion. Currently, Ami’s leading markets include the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, China and South Korea.

There will also be continued support for the brand’s direct-to-consumer and other e-commerce channels, which the French brand states “keeps rising, season after season,” as well as an acceleration of its retail network, and the “overall strategic development” of the label.

Ami is expected to report a consolidated turnover of more than 50 million euros in 2020, representing growth of more than a 50 percent year-on-year.

Neil Shen, steward of Sequoia Capital, founding and managing partner of Sequoia Capital China, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Ami under the leadership of Alexandre Mattiussi, one of the leading designer brands with global market presence, strong culture of creativity, and passion for digitalisation.

“The partnership presents another milestone in our journey with world’s leading companies in luxury retail industry to help their vision in accelerating the digital transformation and penetration in local markets to the next level.”

Ami was founded in 2011 by Mattiussi, offering contemporary fashion for men and women. In 2013, Mattiussi was awarded the prestigious Andam prize. Currently, Ami has stores in France, the UK, China and Japan, and more than 350 points of sale worldwide.

Images: courtesy of Ami