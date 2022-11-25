Alia Malik, senior director at Better Cotton joins ICA as board member

Alia Malik, senior director, data and traceability at Better Cotton has joined the International Cotton Association (ICA) as a new board member.

The ICA is an international cotton trade association and arbitral body and was set up 180 years ago in 1841 in Liverpool, UK.

“I am delighted to join the board of one of the oldest organisations in the sector. Trade is crucial to driving demand for more sustainable cotton, and I am looking forward to contributing to ICA’s work,” said Malik.

The company said in a release that the mission of ICA is to protect the legitimate interests of all those who trade cotton, whether buyer or seller. It has more than 550 members from around the world and it represents all sectors of the supply chain.

According to the ICA, the majority of the world’s cotton is traded internationally under ICA Bylaws & Rules.

Comprising 24 board members, the new board “continues to represent the ICA’s global membership across all sectors of the supply chain and builds on its commitment to engage the entire global cotton community.”