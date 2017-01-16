Alibaba forms Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance with Louis Vuitton

London - Internet giant Alibaba Group is ready to show the world that it takes counterfeiting seriously, which is why the Chinese conglomerate has formed a new alliance with internationals brands against counterfeiting.

Together with the likes of luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, Samsung and Mars, the Aliaba Group will use 'big data' and the latest technologies in anti-counterfeiting in its global fight against copies and fakes. The alliance creation follows on from the Group's anti-counterfeiting platform, launched last summer, and sees the Alibaba working more collaboratively with brands.

"The most powerful weapon against counterfeiting today is data and analytics, and the only way we can win this war is to unite," said Alibaba’s chief platform officer, Jessie Zheng in a statement. "With our robust data capabilities, we are confident the alliance will accelerate the digital transformation in our global fight against counterfeits."

Known as the Alibaba Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance, which has approximately 20 members, is set to bring together industry experts and technical advancements to create a key strategy to ensure Alibaba's ecommerce platforms remain free of pirated goods, said the company.

The move comes after Alibaba used its algorithms, artificial intelligence, deep learning and data to shutdown 417 production rackets and arrest 332 suspects. The Group seized false goods valued at 207.2 million dollars in a joint operation with local law enforcements in China last year, and hopes the alliance will make it ensure to crack down on counterfeiters.

"This alliance will allow us to put to use some of the most powerful technologies available in the battle against counterfeit goods," said Sam Shen, a Shanghai-based director at direct-selling company Amway, who is also a member of the alliance. "Already Alibaba has delivered significant results in tracking down IP violators, and we look forward to working with them and the rest of the members to continue that effort."

Together the international members of the group are set to share data and technologies, as well information to makes it easier to investigation potential cases of counterfeited goods, and work with local law enforcements to supports investigations and prosecutions offline.