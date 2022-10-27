Alibaba’s Tmall launches livestream shopping events for Chinese consumers

Alibaba has teamed up with real estate investment trust Simon to bring a series of livestream shopping events to its Chinese customers through Tmall Global and a partnership with Shop Premium Outlets (SPO).

Beginning in October, the livestream events will allow users to virtually shop SPO’s online inventory and purchase directly from participating retailers located in Simon’s US retail property, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

As part of the deal, SPO has provided Tmall Global, Alibaba’s fashion e-commerce platform, with back-end technology to access its inventory and product information in real time.

“SPO has an ongoing commitment to deliver a best in-class digital experience to all of our shoppers,” said Neel Grover, CEO of the firm, in a release.

Grover continued: “”We’re excited to power these livestream shopping events with our innovative tech and offer a new avenue to sell on-sale premium and luxury brands to shoppers in China.”

The launch comes in the build up to Alibaba’s 11:11 Global Shopping Festival, during which a pop-up will be set up in the New York outlet park, which houses discount stores by the likes of Coach, Balenciaga, Etro and Karl Lagerfeld.

Shoppers in China will be able to browse the outlet’s stock via the platform’s livestream commerce channel and have items shipped directly to them.