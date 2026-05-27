Alipay introduces artificial intelligence payment infrastructure

Chinese digital platform Alipay has introduced its full-stack artificial intelligence payment solution to partners across various industries, including traditional retailers and technology firms. The company debuted two new services this week, AI Wallet and Token Pay, to support the rapid growth of the agentic commerce ecosystem.

The launch extends the next-generation infrastructure of the platform, building on its consumer-facing product Alipay AI Pay and its business-facing payment processing product. Cyril Han, chief executive officer of Ant Group, the parent company of Alipay, stated in a press release that the emergence of AI agents is reshaping commerce. Han noted that the company is leveraging 22 years of technological expertise to build these services and accelerate ecosystem growth.

New services offer consumer control and business integration

The new AI Wallet allows individual users greater visibility and control over payments made through automated agents. Available within the application, the product enables consumers to manage tasks executed by agents before and during payment, as well as review and analyze subsequent spending.

To ensure trusted transactions, the Chinese platform launched the Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol alongside partners, establishing a collaborative framework between technology and service platforms. An intelligent security system was also introduced to provide foundational safeguards for every transaction driven by an agent.

For business operations, the company launched Token Pay. The platform provides model companies with a one-stop solution for global subscription payments, token top-up processes, and related transaction needs. At the Alipay AI Payment Ecosystem Conference on May 26, 2026, tech companies MiniMax and Stepfun announced new collaborations to adopt the solution for membership subscriptions and marketing campaigns.

Scale of transactions reaches 300 million

In February 2026, Alipay AI Pay became the first native AI payment product globally to exceed 100 million users. The infrastructure has recorded 300 million transactions to date, expanding across a range of use cases.

These applications include traditional retail mini-programs, smart glasses, consumer applications, and development platforms. Lin Zhu, general manager of Alipay AI payment business of Ant Group, emphasized that payments are no longer just the final step in commerce but are becoming embedded from the very beginning of the consumer journey.

The platform connects more than one billion consumers to over 80 million merchants across China. To further accelerate development, the company introduced a support program for individual developers, offering token incentives and zero payment processing fees.