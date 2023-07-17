All Good Things secures 2.5 million pound investment

Sustainable designer outlet, All Good Things, which sells pre-loved, fragmented or repaired clothing, has secured an investment of 2.5 million pounds to expand its store network across the UK.

The Series A funding has been secured from Souter Investments, in conjunction with a broad base of experienced retail industry alumni, including Ben Barnett former chief executive of TFG London, Helen Williamson former managing director of Whistles, Charlie Atterton former chief executive of Jigsaw, John Egan former chief executive of Dune and Lee Harlow former managing director of TFG London.

Commenting on the investment, Keith Bristow, chief executive of All Good Things, said in a statement: “The growth of All Good Things has been a labour of love for the team. Establishing a new, sustainable retail concept has involved a considerable journey, and one for which we owe a debt of gratitude to our forward-thinking brand partners, who have over-turned convention and built us proactively into their supply chain.”

All Good Things looking to open new stores in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Cambridge

The multi-brand outlet concept was founded in 2019 and has since partnered with more than 200 premium and ethical fashion brands from the UK and Europe seeking to build greater sustainability into their supply chain. The partnerships allow brands, including Free People, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Oscar de la Renta, to offer unsold and fragmented stock, alongside pre-loved clothing returned by customers for recycling.

Currently, All Good Things has two stores in Bristol at Cribbs Causeway, and Dudley in the Merry Hill Shopping Centre and is looking to use the investment to open new locations across key cities in the UK, including in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Cambridge.

Alongside Bristow as chief executive, the All Good Things management team includes Ben Barnett, former chief executive of the TFG London portfolio of brands featuring Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight, as chairman, Karen Fuller, former retail director of Jigsaw as retail director, and Sonia Chopra, former senior buyer at BrandAlley as head of buying.

Barnett added: “As the environmental cost of the clothing we love becomes increasingly clear, I believe we all have a duty to play our part. All Good Things represents a positive step towards reducing the footprint of our industry by expanding the lifespan of high-quality garments, in addition to giving ethical, independent womenswear brands a forum in which to retail their clothing and accessories.”