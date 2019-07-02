All La Perla employees strike against job cuts

Employees of the luxury lingerie label La Perla have gone on strike in protest of the company’s potential plans to cut at least 100 roles from its headquarters in Bologna, according to Fashion Network. Currently, the label has 430 employees — this cut would affect about one quarter of the brand.

At the threat of these job cuts, unions immediately called for a 16-hour strike, which began on June 25. As a result, the unions have seen a notable amount of support from the brand’s employees. According to the report, 100 percent of La Perla employees took part in the protest.

An emergency meeting was held on Tuesday between representatives of La Perla and the regional authorities.