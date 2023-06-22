All the winners from Graduate Fashion Week 2023

Graduate Fashion Week, the world’s largest showcase of BA fashion talent, has announced the best graduate collections and portfolios from its four-day showcase, which took place from June 12 to 15 at the Truman Brewery in London.

The event, organised by the non-profit organisation Graduate Fashion Foundation, showcased collections from the fashion and design graduates from 38 UK member universities, which culminated with a ‘best of’ catwalk showcase celebrating the ‘Class of 2023’ and the winning collections.

The annual event presented more than 20 graduate awards, judged by industry professionals and ambassadors, covering disciplines such as textile design, styling and creative direction, photography and marketing. GFW also presented catwalk awards for best collection and highly commended winners from each university catwalk show or fashion presentation, judged on creative impact, use of colour and fabric, and craftsmanship.

Highlights from the ‘Class of 2023,’ include Monika Pohorska from Kingston University winning the Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textiles Award for her ‘Voices of Nature’ womenswear collection featuring prints inspired by nature and mythologies, while Harriet Hooper from Leeds Arts University scooped the Accessories Award Supported by YKK for her intricate ‘Bilateral Being’ collection that featured a coat that turned in to a bag, as well as a transformable hat and other multifunctional garments.

Other winning collections included Amy Clunes from Northumbria University who won the Hilary Alexander Sustainable Trailblazer Award, honouring Graduate Fashion Foundation’s honorary president who died earlier this year. While Nottingham Trent University graduate Luoyuan Zhang received the Considered Fashion Award for his silkworm fashion collection centred around respect for ecology and nature.

Credits: Image: Graduate Fashion Week / Shaun James Cox; Harriet Hooper, Leeds Art University

‘Class of 2023’ winners:

Accessories Award Supported By YKK: Harriet Hooper, Leeds Arts University

Culture And Heritage Award Supported By Burberry Design: Diana Kibangou Obondji, Staffordshire University

Culture And Heritage Award Supported By Burberry Non-design: Nadia Girach, De Montfort University

The Face Excellence Prize: Nothando Ngwawaira, University of Westminster

Fashion Illustration Award: John Owen Hicks, Liverpool John Moores University

Footwear Award: Ciara Spencer, Norwich University of the Arts

Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textiles Award: Monika Pohorska, Kingston University

Digital Fashion Award: Simone James, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University

Fashion Communications Portfolio Award: Eva Quinn, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University

Fashion Marketing Award: Eva Quinn, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University

Fashion Moving Image Award: Ellisha Mason, Norwich University of the Arts

Fashion Photography Award: Temujin Blakeway, Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts

Fashion Styling And Creative Direction Award: Moreen Honest, Norwich University of the Arts

New Business Award: Katherine Millward, Birmingham City University

The Terry Mansfield Publication Award: Kristian Braband, Solent University

Childrenswear Award: Rebecca Frost, Northumbria University

Considered Fashion Award: Luoyuan Zhang, Nottingham Trent University

Creative Pattern Cutting Award: Aimee Mann, Northumbria University

Fashion Innovation Award: Ana Del Rio Mullarkey, De Montfort University

Fashion Portfolio Award: Simone James, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University

The Hilary Alexander Sustainable Trailblazer Award: Amy Clunes, Northumbria University

Sportswear And Leisurewear Award Supported By Gymshark: Madison Brabrook, Nottingham Trent University

Credits: Image: Graduate Fashion Week / Shaun James Cox; Paola Preti, Liverpool John Moores University

Catwalk Winners:

Northumbria University

Winner: Meg Fletcher

Commended: Kira Banks

University of Derby & University of Hertfordshire Joint show

Derby Winner: Sofia Segalla

Hertfordshire Winner: Elizabeth McLean

Bath Spa University & Arts University Bournemouth Joint show

Bath Spa Winner: Erika Roznyte

Arts Uni Bournemouth Winner: Lucy James

Credits: Image: Graduate Fashion Week / Shaun James Cox; Gus Beech Nottingham Trent University

Nottingham Trent University

Winner: Gus Beech

Commended: Megan Barnsley

Sheffield Hallam University

Winner: Isabelle Lucy Burton

Commended: Eloise Collett

Credits: Image: Graduate Fashion Week / Shaun James Cox; Isabelle Lucy Burton, Sheffield Hallam University

Winchester School of Art at the University of Southampton

Winner: Xingyan Liu

Commended: Megan Fanning

Birmingham City University & Glasgow School of Art Joint show

Birmingham Winner: Rachel Hunt-Pearce

Glasgow Winner: Charlie Stewart

University of Central Lancashire & Norwich University of the Arts Joint show

UCLAN Winner: Adam Gronback

Norwich Winner: Micheal Rixon

De Montfort University

Winner: Nirawit Vanglert

Commended: Elise Ferretti

Credits: Image: Graduate Fashion Week / Shaun James Cox; Faith O'Hare, Edinburgh College of Art

Edinburgh College of Art

Winner: Faith O'Hare

Commended: Phoebe Potter

GFW Collective

Winner: Charlotte-Susan Lamb from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts

Winner: Lydia Gao from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts

Winner: Harriet Hooper from Leeds Arts University

Credits: Image: Graduate Fashion Week / Shaun James Cox; James Tree, Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University

Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University

Winner: James Tree

Commended: Georgia Baker

Liverpool John Moores University

Winner: Paola Preti

Commended: Meg Wooldridge

University for the Creative Arts

Winner: Sara Hegyi

Commended: Ewa Besciak