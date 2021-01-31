All you need to know about Dr. Martens’ IPO

Beloved boot brand Dr. Martens offered some cheer to battled trading floors on the last Friday of January when it launched its initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange. Here is everything you need to know about the second fashion IPO of 2021.

“We have been delighted by the strong levels of interest, engagement, and support from such a high quality selection of institutional investors,” said CEO Kenny Wilson in the offer-price announcement.

It’s worth recalling that Permira, owner of the brand, had been exploring options for offloading Dr. Martens since mid-2019. The private equity fund announced its intention to float Dr. Martens on January, 18. After the IPO, Permira still owns 75 percent of the boot maker’s equity.

Dr. Martens’ IPO in 10 points