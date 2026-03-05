Allbirds secures final dismissal in long-running securities fraud battle

On February 26, Allbirds Inc. secured a definitive victory. A federal court in California dismissed a shareholder lawsuit accusing the company and its executives of financial fraud in connection with its November 2021 IPO and subsequent public statements. The court denied the plaintiffs another chance to amend their complaint. The ruling, as reported by The Fashion Law, ends a case that sought to turn the footwear company's post-market entry missteps into a legally actionable story of deception.

"The Court finds that further amendment would be futile and grants the defendants' motion to dismiss without leave to amend." The conclusion: "Accordingly, the defendants' motion to dismiss all claims is granted. The dismissal is without leave to amend. Judgment will follow," reads the document reviewed by FashionUnited.

A group of shareholders of Allbirds, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker Bird, filed a lawsuit in 2023. They alleged the company made misleading statements during its IPO and in subsequent communications, violating the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. Specifically, as reported by The Fashion Law, the investors claimed Allbirds misled the market about its retail expansion, product strategy, and the sustainability of consumer demand. The court had already dismissed two versions of the complaint in May 2024 and June 2025. It found that the plaintiffs had failed to adequately demonstrate traceability and fraudulent intent.

When the plaintiffs filed their third version of the complaint in July 2025, the case had been narrowed down to two central issues. These were whether the investors could properly trace their shares back to the IPO prospectus and whether they had sufficiently demonstrated fraudulent intent regarding statements about the expansion of brick and mortar stores and individual store performance.

In an order dated February 26, Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín of the Northern District of California sided with Allbirds again. She ruled that the plaintiffs had still not rectified the fundamental flaws that plagued their previous filings.

Notably, the court denied the plaintiffs permission to further amend the complaint. After three rounds of hearings and repeated guidance from the court, the judge determined that any further amendment would be futile. She dismissed the case with prejudice, definitively closing the litigation against Allbirds.

Headquartered in San Francisco with roots in New Zealand, Allbirds was founded in 2015.