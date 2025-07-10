Allbirds signs new distribution deals across Eurasia

US footwear brand Allbirds has announced three new distribution deals for multiple countries throughout Eurasia, covering the Balkans, Israel, Turkey and Central Asia, to advance its strategy to build long-term scalable growth in overseas markets.

The distribution partnership includes Tradist Distribution in Turkiye and Central Asia, effective July 2025; 911 Fashion in Israel, from October 2025; and Beosport will be responsible for the Balkans, effective January 2026.

Annie Mitchell, chief financial officer of Allbirds, said in a statement: “Our strategic decision to transition to a distributor model in international geographies is proving to be highly successful.

“Over the past 18 months, we have partnered with world-class distributors and extended our brand reach with a profitable operating model. With the signing of these three new agreements, we look forward to bringing the Allbirds brand to additional countries throughout Eurasia.”

With these deals, Allbirds now has distribution agreements with 16 companies globally. In May, the footwear brand signed Kiwi Life Group as the exclusive distributor in Central America, the Caribbean, Chile and Colombia, alongside Trendy King for Spain and Portugal.