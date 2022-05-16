AllSaints CEO joins British Retail Consortium board

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has announced two new board members, including Peter Wood, the chief executive officer of fashion labels AllSaints and John Varvatos.

Joining the team as non-executive directors, Wood has also been appointed next to Kingfisher’s chief people officer, Kate Seljeflot.

“Retail plays an incredibly important role in providing quality jobs in local communities, developing essential skills, and championing social mobility,” said Seljeflot, in a press release.

She continued: “I want to put my passion for people into supporting the BRC and its members at this critical juncture, in particular by driving forward its diversity and inclusion.”

The duo will succeed Melanie Steel and Benjamin Fletcher, who are stepping down from the board in May and September, 2022.

“I’m very excited to welcome Kate and Peter to the BRC board,” said Tony DeNunzio, chairman of the BRC.

DeNunzio added: “Their experience and drive will help the BRC meet the needs of our many members now and in the future. The covid-19 pandemic brought about a level of business disruption unheard-of in our generation, and I believe our board is well placed to support the BRC to meet the challenges that lie ahead, not least the huge rise in costs being faced by the whole industry.”