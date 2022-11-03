AllSaints reports revenue and profit growth

In its unaudited trading update, AllSaints Group said, total revenue reached 337 million pounds for the year to January 29, 2022.

Since the year-end, the company said in a release, the group’s trading performance has continued to be positive, with both AllSaints and John Varvatos brands generating year-on-year revenue increases of 36 percent and 13 percent respectively to the half-year ending 31 July 2022.

Commenting on the group’s performance, Peter Wood, CEO of AllSaints, said: “I am proud of the way our team has moved on from the challenges of the pandemic to deliver a strong financial and operational performance. We were thrilled to welcome the John Varvatos brand to the Group during the year, which has already delivered a return to profitability under our stewardship.”

Highlights of AllSaints annual results

The company added that AllSaints brand revenue grew up 20 percent to 312.9 million pounds, despite store closures and social restrictions impacting the group’s stores across the world for large portions of the year.

The company added that the results for the year to January 2022 include four months’ trading performance of John Varvatos, the New York-based alternative luxury menswear brand, which was acquired by AllSaints in October 2021.

Retail stores and ecommerce revenues increased 15 percent to 268 million pounds, while non-retail including wholesale, franchise and licensing revenues were up 59 percent to a record 45 million pounds.

The company’s pre-operating exceptional EBITDA increased to 39 million pounds, while total post-operating exceptional EBITDA increased 6 percent to 35.7 million pounds.

Operating profit increased to 10.1 million pounds compared to 0.7 million pounds in 2021.