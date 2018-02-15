AllSaints signs accessories licensing deal with Global Brands Group

London - Contemporary British fashion brand AllSaints has signed a licensing agreement with Global Brands Group (GBG) to expand its accessories range.

The new agreement will see the Hong-Kong listed firm design, manufacture and distribute a range of women's and men's accessories for the brand, including footwear, socks, jewelry and cold weather accessories. The deal will see GBG beginning to distribute the new ranges globally across all AllSaints stores and main department stores, starting with its autumn/winter 2018 collection.

AllSaints currently offers footwear and small leather accessories, such as wallets and cardholders next to its mainline fashion collections. The British fashion label launched its first handbag range in 2015, which continues to do well but is keen to expand across numerous product categories to reach more consumers.

"With its innovative, contemporary designs and independent spirit, AllSaints is a perfect addition to our strong portfolio of leading consumer brands," said Jarrod Kahn, president, accessories, and home, Global Brands Group in a statement. "As a brand that resonates with consumers globally, we see significant opportunities for growth, and look forward to leveraging our expertise to maximize its potential."

GBG is part of the Fung Group. It currently oversees licensing for a number of fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Juicy Couture and Under Armour.

Photo: courtesy of AllSaints