AllSaints to streamline buying and merchandising with Impact Analytics

British fashion retailer AllSaints has partnered with Impact Analytics, an AI-native solution for retail decision-making, pricing, merchandising, and inventory optimisation, to modernise and scale its buying and merchandising operations to streamline its business processes.

In a statement, AllSaints said it has selected Impact Analytics to adopt AI-native planning tools to support its growth, improve forecast accuracy, and empower its teams to focus on value-added decision-making rather than data manipulation, and support its move away from a legacy environment heavily reliant on spreadsheets, manual workflows, and fragmented decision-making.

Alfie Meekings, chief transformation and technology officer at AllSaints, said: “At AllSaints, one of the four pillars of our transformation is to become data-driven and powered by AI. We have a great team, but they have to spend so much time manually pulling and analysing data.

“This partnership allows us to eliminate repetitive, low-value tasks so our merchandisers can focus on understanding what is truly happening in our brand and make quicker, higher-quality decisions to get the right products in the right places for our customers.”

Founded in 1994, AllSaints has grown into a global omni-channel brand spanning the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia, with a presence across owned stores, wholesale partnerships, franchised locations, and a strong digital platform.

As the brand continues to scale internationally, AllSaints states that investing in advanced technology will support “faster, smarter, and more connected merchandising decisions,” and it will be utilising Impact Analytics end-to-end AI-native supply chain, planning, pricing and business intelligence platform to cover all of its supply chain and merchandising planning lifecycle.

Impact Analytics will be implementing a phased rollout of its solutions, including CortexEye for agentic AI-native business intelligence; allocation and replenishment; markdown and promotional pricing optimisation; merchandise financial planning; and assortment and range planning.

AllSaints notes that a core focus of the move to AI support is “accelerating weekly trading cadence”. Currently, the retailer’s Monday trading packs require teams to begin data collation as early as Sunday to “gain clarity by Monday afternoon”. By using Impact Analytics’ CortexEye, the complete Monday Trading Pack will be available to the team by 8 am Monday, broken down by department and team, “enabling trade meetings to begin immediately and decisive action to be taken by midday”.

Meekings added: “We are excited to leverage agentic AI to empower our teams to do what they do best. Instead of losing valuable time preparing reports, we can start the week aligned, informed, and ready to act.

“I want our teams to log on and be told what’s happening across the globe in our brand and where we need to focus our energy, rather than having to seek out those answers.”