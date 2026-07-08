Alma Mater unveils athlete investor group ahead of fundraising round

Golf footwear brand Alma Mater has announced a new group of athlete investors as it prepares to open its next fundraising round, bringing together professional golfers and stars from the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA.

The investor line-up includes golfers Taylor Montgomery and Natasha Oon, NFL players Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace, NHL veterans Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin, alongside former MLB players Kevin Millar, Jackie Bradley Jr., Jed Lowrie and Chris Young.

The announcement comes as the company looks to accelerate growth following the launch of its Beta golf shoe, which debuted in 2025. Built around Alma Mater's proprietary 3PE Technology, the shoe was designed to combine performance, comfort and style without the trade-offs traditionally associated with golf footwear.

In a statement, chief executive officer, Nathan Brown, said the athletes invested because they believed in the product rather than as part of a sponsorship agreement. "This group didn't sign on for a check. They invested because they've worn the shoe, they know what we're doing differently, and they want to be part of building something that gives golf what it deserves."