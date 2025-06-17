Alta raises $11 million in seed funding for AI powered personal shopping & styling app

AI personal shopping and stylist app Alta announced that it successfully raised 11 million dollars in seed funding. The funding will be used to accelerate its product development, expand its AI capabilities, and expand its team across operations and engineering.

The investment round was led by Menlo Ventures, with participation from Aglaé Ventures (an investment firm backed by the Arnault family), Benchstrength Ventures, Conviction, Phenomenal Ventures, and a notable group of celebrity stylists, consumer tech founders, and AI experts, including names such as Tony Xu, Karlie Kloss, Jasmine Tookes, Meredith Koop, Keltie Knight, Gabriel Whaley, Zita D'Hauteville, Kelvin Beachum Jr., Amjad Masad, Jenny Fleiss, and Manish Chandra.

Alta's core product is an AI-driven stylist and personal shopper that provides custom outfits and shopping recommendations based on a user's wardrobe, lifestyle, budget, occasion, and weather. Powered by over a dozen in-house trained, fashion-specific generative AI models, the app allows users to virtually try on suggested looks via a lifelike avatar, mixing new pieces with items from their own closets.

"For years, personalized styling was a luxury reserved for the rarest occasions. Alta is breaking that mold with AI models that can decode fashion and understand personal taste at scale," said Amy Wu, partner at Menlo Ventures, who is joining the board at Alta, in a statement.

"We were looking to work with a founder who could bridge deep technical expertise with an intuitive grasp of fashion and consumer behavior. Jenny Wang is exactly that. We're thrilled to back her and join Alta's journey to reimagine how people shop and dress."

The announcement comes not long after Alta partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to provide designers with new and immersive ways to engage with potential target audiences. "We built Alta to make personal style effortless and fun—with an AI that truly understands you," said Jenny Wang, founder of Alta, in a statement.