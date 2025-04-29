Amazon and Saks Fifth Avenue team up on luxury storefront

Marketplace giant Amazon has teamed up with US department store Saks Fifth Avenue on a new multi-brand storefront, featuring a curation of luxury fashion and beauty brands that will now be housed under ‘Luxury Stores at Amazon’.

Through the new partnership, Amazon Fashion customers can now browse and shop a selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, beauty, footwear, handbags and accessories via the ‘Saks on Amazon’ storefront. Here, labels like Etro, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Balmain and Erdem, all curated by Saks, will be available. Edits, like Women’s Weekend Uniform and Men’s Elevated Essentials, intend to provide ease when searching on the platform.

In a release, excitement for the new shopping experience was shared by Emily Essner, the president and chief commercial officer at Saks Global, a newly created, retail-centric company made upon Saks’ acquisition of Neiman Marcus last year. Speaking on this new collaboration, Essner added: “This collaboration underscores Saks Fifth Avenue’s reputation as a leader in luxury curation, as well as our commitment to reinventing luxury shopping so that each customer’s experience is unmistakably their own. We are delighted to collaborate with an incredible group of forward-thinking brand partners for launch, and we look forward to expanding selection with additional brands as we evolve the experience.”

Amazon expands luxury offering to cater to ‘eager’ consumers

To celebrate the launch, an assortment of luxury items can be found in digital window displays in the Saks on Amazon platform, which draw inspiration from Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship windows. Here, the collaboration will also be spotlighted in a window installation featuring a curation of pieces from the online offering. This coincides with the editorial campaign, ‘Saks Arrives on Amazon’, which further reflects the idea of combining Saks’ luxury offering with Amazon’s speedy home delivery service.

In her own statement, Jenny Freshwater, vice president of Amazon Fashion, Fitness and Creators, said the platform’s customers were “eager to shop these brands in Luxury Stores”. She added: "This collaboration with Saks furthers Amazon’s commitment to supporting the luxury industry and increasing our assortment for customers, while maintaining an elevated shopping experience that meets the varying tastes of our diverse customer base."

Amazon launched its Luxury Stores storefront in the US back in 2020 alongside Oscar de la Renta. Over time, the platform has continued to build up, albeit slowly, its luxury offering and, in 2022, when it expanded the feature into Europe, it brought additional names like Christopher Kane, Dundas and Elie Saab to the site to cater more closely to consumers in the region.