Amazon announces 8 billion pound (10.5 billion dollars) investment over five years in UK
US tech giant Amazon is to invest £8 billion (10.5 billion dollars) in Britain over the next five years, creating thousands of jobs via its web services arm, the company and UK government announced Wednesday.
The investment -- to build, operate and maintain data centres in the UK -- could contribute £14 billion to the country's GDP and "support" more than 14,000 jobs annually across the supply chain, Amazon said.(AFP)
