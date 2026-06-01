Amazon announces "three new logistics sites" in France

Paris - Amazon plans to invest more than 15 billion euros (17.49 billion dollars) in France over three years. The company announced on Monday "three new logistics sites" intended to create 1,000 permanent jobs. These will be in addition to the more than 7,000 already promised by the company in early May.

"Amazon is strengthening its presence (...) (in France) with three new logistics sites in Pays de la Loire, Ile-de-France and Nouvelle-Aquitaine," the e-commerce giant announced in a statement during the annual Choose France summit, organised by the Elysée Palace to attract foreign investment.

When contacted by AFP, Amazon specified that this would include one distribution centre and two delivery depots.

"These new investments reflect our confidence in the economic potential of the regions," said Jean-Baptiste Thomas, general manager of Amazon in France, as quoted in the statement.

"With the distribution centre planned for late 2027 in Ensisheim, Alsace, these four sites represent more than 400 million euros in investment and more than 3,000 permanent jobs," the company stated in its press release. These sites are part of the investment plan announced by Amazon in early May. This is its largest investment in France to date, totalling more than 15 billion euros by 2028. The company added that this will bring "the number of jobs created by the company to more than 8,000."

These job creations "will begin from 2026, with the upcoming opening of three distribution centres" in Illiers-Combray (Eure-et-Loir), Beauvais (Oise) and Colombier-Saugnieu (Rhône), the logistics company highlighted in early May.

The plan also includes developing cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities and consolidating the existing network. "Between 2019 and 2025, we opened two warehouses. In 2026, we are opening three, then two next year," summarised Thomas, general manager of Amazon in France, in an interview with Ouest-France on Monday.

Founded in 1994, the US giant established its presence in France in 2000. It was the third country it launched in outside the US, following Germany and the UK.

Facing competition from Asian platforms in recent years, the group claims to have invested "more than 30 billion euros in the French economy" since 2010. It also claims to have "more than 25,000 permanent employees spread across more than 35 sites."