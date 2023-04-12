Amazon highlights ambitions on counterfeit prevention in latest report

Online retailer Amazon published its third annual Brand Protection Report last week, revealing the highest number of criminal referrals and industry partnerships than ever before, which are linked to the company’s efforts to protect customers, brands and selling partners from counterfeit products.

The report highlights four main areas: robust proactive controls to protect its store, powerful tools to protect brands, holding bad actors accountable, and protecting and educating customers.

On top of that it reveals its accomplishment of identifying, seizing and “properly” disposing of over six million counterfeit products in 2022 through “the strategic combination of industry-leading technology and experts”, as explained in the press release.

Products were intercepted before reaching any customers and being resold elsewhere in the supply chain, stopping bad actors and having an impact beyond Amazon's store.

“We take pride in the progress our organisation has made this past year, specifically further evolving our technology to stay ahead of bad actors and doubling down on our criminal referral and litigation efforts,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon’s vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services.

The full report can be found online.