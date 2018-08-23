Amazon launches its fashion and athletic apparel marketplace in Brazil

Amazon has started selling fashion and athletic apparel in Brazil after five years trading in the Latin American country. The e-commerce giant started diversifying its Brazilian offer in October last year.

Amazon Brazil announced Wednesday that it was starting to sell clothes, shoes, accessories, as well as sporting goods from hundreds of brands. More than 300 thousand products through the new marketplace, according to a corporate release issued on August,22.

The world largest e-commerce player explained that the marketplace is a virtual platform that brings together products from different brands and retailers of different brands. Amazon’s Brazilian network will offer national brands such as Havaianas, Cia. Marítima and Farm, as well as designer labels including Reinaldo Lourenço and Jack Vartanian.

Amazon takes its Latin American expansion further and starts selling fashion in Brazil

This move marks a new phase for Amazon’s expansion plans in Latin America, highlight market sources consulted by FashionUnited. The US company has set its eyes on the buoyant fashion and sports markets after launching its root business – selling books online – in Brazil five years ago.

It’s worth recalling that combines, fashion and sports represent 20.4 percent of online shopping orders in the country and 10 percent of sales, according to data from Ebit / Nielsen. Alone, fashion is the main category in the country, accounting for 14 percent of the orders made by the Internet in the country, and 6 percent of sales.

A dozen executives, analysts and investors interviewed by Reuters point out that the state of Brazilian e-commerce is comparable to that of the U.S. market 10 years ago. “We see room for several players,” said in an interview with Reuters Eduardo Carlier, a fund manager at AZ Quest Investimentos, a major shareholder in Magazine Luiza, a leading national online store. “We think the winner-take-all model that played out in the United States is going to be tempered in Brazil,” he added.

Image:Amazon Brazil, Official Amazon Website.