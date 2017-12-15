Amazon paying 100 million euros to settle Italian tax dispute

Italy is becoming notorious for making sure retail companies don't skip out on even so much as a dime in taxes. Today, the country's tax authority has announced that Amazon has agreed to pay 100 million euros to resolve a tax dispute regarding outstanding claims from the 2011 to 2015 period.

According to Reuters, Milan's tax police believed that Amazon had evaded 120 to 130 million euros worth of taxes in Italy. Amazon responded by saying that its taxes were low because of their significant investments in the country.

In a statement today, Amazon said they had reached an agreement on "matters of the past" and didn't specify what that entailed, or off any specific details. The company wasn't immediately available for comment.