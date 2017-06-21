Amazon Prime goes fashion with new wardrobe service

As the third-largest retailer, ranked by Forbes earlier this year, Amazon is know moving towards a new Prime Wardrobe service for fashion. Exclusively for prime members, the new service will​ allow customers to try on their clothing before committing to buy.

The Prime Wardrobe feature is a box service in which Amazon Prime customers will receive clothing at home. They will be able to try on the clothes at home and return any unwanted pieces for free. The wardrobe system lets customers make individual selections in order to choose which pieces they may want. Amazon also provides discounts when customers keep several items at once, offering a ten percent discount for three or four items and up to 20 percent off more than five.

Currently, it seems the box model trend is emerging, and Stitch Fix also follows a similar format. According to Business of Fashion, Stitch Fix currently has an annual revenue of 730 million dollars through its box fashion service. As Amazon is already wildly successful as a retailer, capitalizing on a convenient, online-friendly shopping service may ultimately be a smart, strategic move for the company.