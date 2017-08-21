Amazon private label business booming

In their continued efforts to become the world's biggest retail power player, Amazon has been investing in their private label business. While many Amazon brands aren't identifiable to consumers because the company doesn't indicate they are Amazon made products, products from the AmazonBasics line and other merchandise, like the Amazon Kindle, are seeing record sales.

During the first half of the year, Amazon brand products only accounted for 2 percent of total units sold according to TechCrunch, but they boosted those figures to 12 percent during Prime Day.

According to 1010data, their products pulled in over $200 million in sales during the first half of 2017.

Their private label electronics, including Echo, Fire and Kindle, accounted for 55 percent of these sales.

Amazon's collection of private labels, including women's label Lark & Ro, men's label Buttoned Down and staple pieces from Amazon Essentials made top ten for private label sales.

The company plans on continuing to grow their private label business. A report by Quartz uncovered a new trademark for their labels that have yet to launch on their website.

Amazon has become the biggest competition for retailers, ranging from apparel retailers to grocery stores. With their recent acquisition of Whole Foods, they are now positioning themselves to conquer the food market as well. Everyone in the retail sector should keep their eyes on Amazon, because it is becoming increasingly difficult to compete against them.