Amazon's Nike deal hits footwear retailers stocks

London - Amazon's reported deal to sell Nike footwear has left its mark on footwear retailers across Europe and the United States.

On Thursday morning numerous media reports stated that Amazon had penned a deal to sell Nike's trainers directly through its e-commerce platforms, which in turn had an adverse effect on the stocks of competing sportswear and footwear retailers.

British footwear and sportswear retailer JD Sports saw its shares fall 4 percent, wheres sportswear giant Sports Direct shares fell 3.47 percent. Overseas in the United States, Footlocker saw its stock price decline 11 percent and Dick's Sporting Goods stock dropped 9 percent. Finish Line's shares in comparison fell a modest 5.9 percent.

On the flip side, Nike's shares rose 1.8 percent following the reports and Amazon saw its share price increase 0.6 percent, even though both parties have yet to confirm or deny the partnership. The deal is said to help both Nike and Amazon curb the increasing number of counterfeit footwear being sold out, and offer Nike a better overview of who is selling its products on Amazon.

In turn, Amazon would receive a new, steady income source while solidifying its extensive offering of footwear and fashion-related items.