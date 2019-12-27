Amazon sees record holiday sales with billions of orders

Amazon this week announced its holiday season was record-breaking as billions of items were ordered worldwide, although it did not specify exact figures. Popular departments in the U.S. were toys, fashion, home and beauty with more than half a billion total items ordered.

“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “On behalf of all Amazonians, we wish everyone the happiest of holidays and a fantastic 2020.”

To cope with demand Amazon added more than 250,000 full and part-time seasonal roles across its global customer fulfilment network, with the company now employing 750,000 employees worldwide.

It was also a record-breaking holiday season for independent third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses – with worldwide unit sales seeing double-digit year-over-year growth, surpassing a billion items sold in Amazon’s Stores.

Some of the most popular fashion brands customers ordered in Amazon’s Stores during the holidays include Carhartt, Champion, adidas and Amazon Essentials. Millions of cold-weather accessories for the whole family were ordered during the holidays – from well-known brands such as Columbia, Pendleton and Calvin Klein to Amazon Brands such as Goodthreads and emerging brands such as State Cashmere.

Snow boots, cozy cardigans and knit beanies were a few of customers’ most loved items this holiday season, along with the customer favorite Orolay down Jacket, better known as the “Amazon Coat.”

Customers shopped for winter fashion

Amazon said customers shopped for winter wardrobe additions, with textured coats from brands including Alo Yoga and Daily Ritual, as well as bright puffers from Staples by the Drop and Amazon Essentials proving to be favourites.

Elsewhere leopard print headbands, spotted sweaters and animal prints were popular gifts to give as seen in the Amazon Fashion holiday gift guides.

