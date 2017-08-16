Amazon to bring robotics to new distribution centre in Bristol

London - Amazon is set to open a new distribution centre in the Bristol next year, as the online giant continues to invest in the UK. The new fulfilment centre will see the creation of more than 1,000 new, permanent jobs in the area and will be equipped with advanced robotics technology.

"We are very excited to expand our network into Bristol, which will in total create more than 1,000 new permanent roles with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one," said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s Director of UK Customer Fulfilment. "There are several factors we consider when deciding on where to place a new fulfilment centre, and Bristol offers fantastic infrastructure and talented local people who we look forward to joining the Amazon team."

The move adds to Amazon's 6.4 billion pound investment in the UK since 2010, as the online retailer seeks to increase the size of its UK fulfilment centres to meet increasing customer demands. The Bristol distribution centre will feature Amazon Robotics technology, which includes robots which are able to move a tower of shelves where products are stored.

"Bristol fulfilment centre will be equipped with Amazon Robotics technology, the latest example of our commitment to invention in logistics on behalf of our employees and our customers," added Perego. "The Amazon teams are dedicated to innovating in our fulfilment centres to increase the efficiency of delivery while enabling greater selection at lower costs for our customers."

Amazon will begin recruitment for the new roles for its Bristol site, which include operations managers, engineers, HR and IT specialists next year. All permanent employees who work at Amazon distribution centres earn a minimum of 7.65 pounds an hour. This rate increases over their first two years of employment to 8.15 pounds an hour, or more.

In addition, all permanent Amazon employees working in distribution centres receive stock grants, are offered a comprehensive benefits package with private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, an employee discount and pension plan. The move comes after Amazon announced plans to open fulfilment centres in Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury later this fall. At the moment Amazon currently operates 13 distribution centres in the UK.

The 1,000 new jobs which will be created at the new centre in Bristol are in addition to the 5,000 new permanent roles Amazon will be creating this year, bringing its total workforce in the UK to 24,000 across its head office, three development centres as well as its fulfilment and customer service centres by the end of 2017.

Photos: Amazon Robotics, courteys of Amazon.com