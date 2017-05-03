Amazon to create 1,200 jobs at new fulfilment centre

Online giant Amazon is to create 1,200 new permanent jobs with the opening of its new fulfilment centre in Warrington, including new roles for operations managers, engineers, HR and IT specialists.

Warrington is one of four new fulfilment centres that Amazon pledged to open in 2017 in the UK. Other sites include Daventry, Doncaster and Tilbury. The Daventry site opened in February while the Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury facilities will begin their operations in the autumn.

Amazon is increasing the size of its UK fulfilment centre network to meet increasing customer demands, to expand selection and enable SMEs selling on Amazon Marketplace to scale their business.

The online retailer also revealed that the Warrington and Tilbury fulfilment centres will be equipped with advanced Amazon Robotics technology. The robots slide under a tower of shelves where products are stowed, lift it and move it through the fulfilment centre.

Stefano Perego, Amazon’s director of UK customer fulfilment, said: “The Amazon teams are dedicated to innovating in our fulfilment centres to increase efficiency of delivery while enabling greater selection at lower costs for our customers. The introduction of Amazon Robotics in Warrington and Tilbury is the latest example of our commitment to invention in logistics on behalf of our employees and our customers.”

In addition, Amazon is planning to open its first dedicated UK receive centre in Coventry in 2018 that will act as a central hub to receive and sort millions of products sold on Amazon.co.uk each year. The centre will create 1,650 full-time permanent jobs.

Amazon currently has 12 fulfilment centres in the UK, including Doncaster, Coalville, Daventry, Dunfermline, Dunstable, Gourock, Hemel Hempstead, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Peterborough, Rugeley and Swansea Bay.